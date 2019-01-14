Hellebores brighten a winter day

One of my favorite perennials is the hellebore. It has evergreen foliage so it can add interest year-round, but it blooms in the dead of winter when nothing else is. I have five different varieties and have flowers from early December through April. The earliest variety I have is Josef Lemper and it is in full bloom right now.

While today most of the hellebores are hybrids, this is one of the Christmas rose types Helleborus niger. It starts out pure white and fades to almost lime green until the seeds are mature.



These shade loving perennial plants grow during the cool months and are basically dormant during the summer. The plants are poisonous, so they are deer-proof as well. Hellebores have been in our gardens for years, but the older varieties had flowers which faced the ground. The newer plants have upright blooms in some beautiful shades of pink, purple, white and some bi-colors as well. What is most interesting, is that the showy part of the "bloom" is actually the sepal. The petals are a ring of tubular structures (in this case green) between the sepals and numerous pollen-producing anthers.

At the center of the flower is a cluster carpels or female structures. After pollination, the sepals stay on but begin to change color until the seeds are fully mature in the center.

I have buds about to open on two others Cinnamon Snow and Pink Frost. If you have a shade garden, you need some hellebores.