• Carrie Walls of Ashburn, Va., received a Ford Expedition and a $100,000 check after winning the top prize in a Virginia Lottery special drawing, saying the cash prize was particularly timely because her husband is a federal worker currently furloughed in the U.S. government shutdown.

• Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, director of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, praised firefighters who had to put out a blaze on a sloped roof in snowy conditions as it forced the evacuation of some people and closed a terminal for about two hours.

• Darren Beams, a captain in the Tuscaloosa Police Department in Alabama, said a task force involving agencies in west Alabama is reaching out to educate the public, schoolchildren, hotel workers and property owners about human trafficking, adding that lack of knowledge is not a defense.

• Greg Sockwell, a former police officer in Calhoun City, Miss., is suing the city and its former police chief in federal court over the loss of his job, saying he faced retaliation after answering a domestic violence call at his boss's house.

• Henry Clarence Lilly III, 49, and his wife, Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly, 42, face first-degree manslaughter charges after they failed to provide medical care for their 3-year-old daughter who died from cancer after a tumor grew to be 17 pounds, said authorities in Comanche County, Okla.

• Raymond Blanco, who was known as "first gentleman" when his wife, Kathleen Blanco, was Louisiana's governor, will be among the 2019 inductees into the state's Political Hall of Fame, according to news outlets.

• Johnathan Fair, 19, of Waukegan, Ill., faces a first-degree murder charge in the beating death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter after she spilled juice on an Xbox video game console, with prosecutors saying they will seek a life sentence.

• Robert Naiberg, the grandfather of a Wisconsin girl who escaped three months after, authorities say, a man killed her parents and kidnapped her, said 13-year-old Jayme Closs is "doing exceptionally well for what she went through."

• Duane Sherman of California, a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was given more than 50,000 cards and letters after his daughter, Sue Morse, asked in a Facebook post for cards for his 96th birthday, later saying she wanted him to feel special but only expected about 160 cards.

01/14/2019