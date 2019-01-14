Police Beat

A man was arrested Friday night after a bag of crack cocaine was found in his possession during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock officers said they stopped a vehicle being driven by David Brandon Moore, 33, of Jacksonville after they noticed his vehicle's license plate was improperly displayed and discovered he was a parolee with an active search waiver. Police said they found a bag containing 23 grams of cocaine on his person.

Officers said Moore was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine greater than 10 grams.

