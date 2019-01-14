Little Rock mayor announces new organizational structure; city manager, departments to report to him

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Monday evening announced that he will implement a new organizational structure for the city.

The news release states that six city departments — finance; fire; human resources; planning and development; police; and public works — will report directly to the mayor. The other departments will continue to report to the city manager, who will also report to the mayor.

Scott will exercise his executive powers to hire department heads, including Little Rock’s next police chief.

Additionally, the mayor said he will outline and direct all duties and responsibilities for the city manager to execute.

Little Rock voters gave the mayor increased authority in 2007 by approving an ordinance that states in part that “the mayor shall be the chief executive officer of the city and the city manager shall be the chief administrative officer of the city.”

“More than 10 years ago, the citizens of our great city voted for change in leadership at city hall, and in December they elected me to bring it forth,” Scott said in the release. “Now, it is my responsibility to A.C.T., that is to be Accountable, to be Clear and to be Transparent. This organizational structure is to ensure that City Hall is aligned with the ordinance and that our city knows that City Hall will be accountable, clear and transparent to the citizens of Little Rock.”

