Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Newsletters #SaveArkansasLife Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock mayor announces new organizational structure; city manager, departments to report to him

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 5:46 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption New Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks Jan. 1, 2019 after being sworn in during a ceremony at Robinson Center. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Monday evening announced that he will implement a new organizational structure for the city.

The news release states that six city departments — finance; fire; human resources; planning and development; police; and public works — will report directly to the mayor. The other departments will continue to report to the city manager, who will also report to the mayor.

Scott will exercise his executive powers to hire department heads, including Little Rock’s next police chief.

Additionally, the mayor said he will outline and direct all duties and responsibilities for the city manager to execute.

Little Rock voters gave the mayor increased authority in 2007 by approving an ordinance that states in part that “the mayor shall be the chief executive officer of the city and the city manager shall be the chief administrative officer of the city.”

“More than 10 years ago, the citizens of our great city voted for change in leadership at city hall, and in December they elected me to bring it forth,” Scott said in the release. “Now, it is my responsibility to A.C.T., that is to be Accountable, to be Clear and to be Transparent. This organizational structure is to ensure that City Hall is aligned with the ordinance and that our city knows that City Hall will be accountable, clear and transparent to the citizens of Little Rock.”

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • RBear
    January 14, 2019 at 5:59 p.m.

    Mayor Scott is making real change in Little Rock and this reorganization is just the start of that. I was impressed with his focus once elected and he continues to show that each day with more announcements. These moves provide the foundations for enacting real change for Little Rock, from public safety to public infrastructure.
  • ARMNAR
    January 14, 2019 at 6:31 p.m.

    I cast my vote for Baker Kurrus, but am more impressed with Scott every day. Forward!
  • NoUserName
    January 14, 2019 at 6:37 p.m.

    I guess that's why one of his assistants needed a 60% raise. A move in the right direction, however. Dump the 2-headed form of government.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT