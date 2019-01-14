100 years ago

Jan. 14, 1919

FORT SMITH -- Believing that the necessity ceased with the signing of the armistice, Mayor Arch Monroe today issued official notice that the suspension of the ordinance prohibiting keeping of hogs in the city limits will terminate April 1. The ordinance was suspended upon recommendation of the Council of Defense that every family keep one hog to eliminate swill barrel waste and to increase the supply of hogs. Mayor Monroe gave notice early so that owners can dispose of their hogs to advantage and sanitary conditions may be restored before the coming of hot weather.

50 years ago

Jan. 14, 1969

• There are supposed to be some new traffic signal lights at work this morning somewhere in Little Rock. Where and how many is information that couldn't be obtained Monday at City Hall because it had not been cleared with the city manager's office. The acting city managers, E. Jack Murphy and Joseph C. Kemp, laid down a rule Thursday that department heads, or other employees, were not to give out news about "policy" matters. They could tell reporters about the "day-to-day operations of their departments and statistical information available in their offices," but everything else had to come from the city manager's office. Under that terminology, the rule seemed to have city employees intimidated Monday, afraid to talk about anything.

25 years ago

Jan. 14, 1994

• Barbra Streisand, the singer, actress and friend of the Clinton family, has donated $200,000 to the Arkansas Cancer Research Center to establish a fund in memory of Virginia Kelley. The president's mother, who died of breast cancer a week ago, became a close friend of Streisand's after last year's presidential inauguration, said Dick Kelley, Virginia Kelley's husband. "Barbra Streisand is a wonderful lady," Dick Kelley said at Thursday's news conference at the cancer center announcing the establishment of the Virginia Clinton Kelley Breast Cancer Research and Education Fund. "She is a genuine, down-to-earth, beautiful person. We're proud and happy Barbra was able to do this," Kelley said.

10 years ago

Jan. 14, 2009

• As another "kitten season" approaches, Little Rock wants to cut into the number of tomcats out on the prowl in a bid to reduce the number of unwanted litters. A proposed ordinance up for public debate tonight would require pet owners to have their cats -- male and female -- sterilized and microchipped if the animals have the propensity for wandering outdoors. "We have a terrible cat overpopulation in the city," said Tracy Roark, Little Rock's animal services manager. "It has nothing to do with licensing. This [proposed ordinance] is more of trying to get a handle on the cat overpopulation and identification of cats that we pick up, to see if any of these cats are owned."

