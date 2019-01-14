Police: UALR student robbed at knifepoint near campus

An 18-year-old college student was robbed at knifepoint in Little Rock on Friday afternoon, police said.

The student told officers he was walking between restaurants near the 3300 block of south University Avenue, across the street from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, shortly before 12:30 p.m. when a bald man wielding a knife approached and demanded that he give up his valuables, according to a police report.

After taking a debit card and a $5 bill from his victim, the robber punched him in the face, injuring the teen's lip, and left north on University on foot, authorities said.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock spokeswoman Tracy Courage confirmed that the victim was a student at the university.

An initial report stated that the robbery occurred in the 2800 block of University Avenue, but police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes later said it actually took place near the 3300 block of that street.

According to officers, the 18-year-old refused medical treatment. He described the robber as a white man in his 30s or 40s wearing a black jacket and black pants. The assailant stood about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed roughly 150 pounds, according to the report.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.