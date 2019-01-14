The Nation in Brief

Shoppers are evacuated from the Fashion Place mall in Murray, Utah, after a shooting Sunday just outside the building.

Officer's killer alleged bombardment

DAVIS, Calif. -- The man who shot and killed a rookie California police officer left a letter on the bed in the home where he lived claiming police bombarded him with ultrasonic waves, officials said.

Police in the college town of Davis near Sacramento on Saturday made public the one-paragraph letter they said was written by Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48. He killed himself Thursday after fatally shooting officer Natalie Corona.

Police spokesman Lt. Paul Doroshov said the paper was found face-up on the gunman's bed.

"The Davis Police department has been hitting me with ultra sonic waves meant to keep dogs from barking," the letter said. "I notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI about it. I am highly sensitive to its affect on my inner ear. I did my best to appease them, but they have continued for years and I can't live this way anymore."

The handwritten note was signed "Citizen Kevin Limbaugh." Also recovered as evidence from the man's home were two unregistered guns.

Davis police did not immediately respond Sunday to a telephone message seeking comment on whether Limbaugh had reported his claims to officials.

Investigators have not identified a motive for the ambush shooting of the 22-year-old officer as she investigated a car accident.

House GOP leader vows action on King

WASHINGTON -- The House Republican leader said Sunday that he will meet with Rep. Steve King of Iowa this week to discuss King's future and role in the party and promised action after the Iowa congressman's recent comments in defense of white supremacy.

"That language has no place in America. That is not the America I know and it's most definitely not the party of Lincoln," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., referring to President Abraham Lincoln. "Action will be taken. I'm having a serious conversation with Congressman Steve King."

King was quoted in The New York Times last week as saying, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization -- how did that language become offensive?" King has insisted he is an advocate for "Western civilization," not white supremacy or white nationalism.

He said it was a "mistake" to use phrasing that "created an unnecessary controversy" and denied being racist.

McCarthy, who appeared on CBS' Face the Nation, told host Margaret Brennan off camera that he is reviewing whether King, now serving his ninth term, should keep his committee assignments, according to CBS' transcript of the broadcast.

King serves on the Agriculture, Small Business and Judiciary committees, and is chairman of Judiciary's subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said "we'll be acting on that" when she was asked about King last week. She did not elaborate.

Chicago mayor targets officials' ethics

CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is proposing far-reaching ethics measures for the City Council in the wake of a federal attempted-extortion charge filed this month against a powerful alderman.

A Sunday statement from the mayor's office doesn't mention Ed Burke directly. But several suggested changes directly address City Council duties that Burke is accused of manipulating to squeeze fast-food company executives.

Emanuel's proposals include requiring that aldermen fully explain why they'd want construction-related permits denied. Conflict-of-interest rules also would be tightened.

The City Council would have to approve the changes, which haven't yet been formally introduced.

Prosecutors say Burke told the executives who were seeking remodeling permits that they'd get them only if they became clients of his law firm. Burke denies any wrongdoing.

Emanuel has ordered an outside audit of a $100 million-per-year workers' compensation fund that was controlled by Burke.

Shooting kills police officer in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- One Birmingham police sergeant was killed and another officer critically wounded early Sunday morning in a shooting as they questioned two people suspected of trying to break into cars in Alabama's largest city.

Two suspects are in custody, one of whom was shot and is receiving medical treatment, officials said.

Police identified the officer who was fatally shot as Sgt. Wytasha Carter, 44, who had been with the department since 2011. They haven't released the names of the wounded officer or the suspects.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said the officers approached the two suspects just before 2 a.m. outside a nightclub in downtown Birmingham, after a plainclothes officer spotted one checking door handles on cars parked outside the venue. Smith said one suspect opened fire after being confronted by the officers.

"This is one of the roughest hours of your career," Smith said at a news conference, according to local media reports. "There's not a chief, not an officer that ever wants to have to deal with this. This is a very difficult thing for the family, very difficult for the department."

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

Photo by AP/Winston-Salem Journal/WALT UNKS

A supporter of a Confederate statue in Winston-Salem, N.C., taunts protesters Sunday. The city has asked the owners of the statue, United Daughters of the Confederacy, to move the monument to a cemetery by the end of the month. Supporters and opponents of the statue held rallies Sunday afternoon on opposite sides of the street.

