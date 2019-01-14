Scholarship provided for by Cove firm

The University of Arkansas Cossatot Foundation received a $1,500 donation from the Martin Marietta company in Cove to fund an industrial maintenance scholarship for students at Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas.

The scholarship will fund $375 per semester for up to four semesters for a student pursuing the associate of applied science general technology degree.

UA Cossatot students take classes at four campuses: De Queen, Nashville, Ashdown and Lockesburg, a group of towns in southwest Arkansas.

The college is based in De Queen.

Martin Marietta is a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt.

"Industrial maintenance is greatly needed in our region," Martin Marietta plant manager Salomon Hernandez stated in a press release. "We are happy to partner with UA Cossatot to help local students pursue a career in this trade."

"We are excited about this partnership with Martin Marietta and know our students will greatly benefit from this funding opportunity," Dustin Roberts, the community college's coordinator of development, said.

