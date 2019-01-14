As the pushing and shoving, back-and-forth, hair-pulling and spitting between the president and Congress continues--and it will continue, even if the border wall is built tomorrow--it is comforting to know that it doesn't have to be this way. And even when it comes to illegal immigration and the solutions to, there are agreements.

Years back, we remember Smilin' Joe Biden pushing the E-Verify system, in which employers could complete a seconds-long Internet search to make sure an employee is legal. Also, years ago, the opposite of Smilin' Anything, former Speaker John Boehner, that knight of the sad countenance, touted E-Verify too. It has support on both sides of the political aisle. And it already exists.

The only problem with the thing is that it's optional in most states. And, according to the paper, "agricultural leaders" oppose it because it would make food more expensive.

Well, we're going to have to make adjustments if we want a real immigration system, instead of the non-system we have now. Arkansas' two United States senators acknowledged as much last week when they both came out in favor of E-Verify.

Let's make E-Verify mandatory.

Combine it with a wall, and the immigration system--that's a bingo!--is fixed.

Editorial on 01/14/2019