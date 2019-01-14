Police: Thieves cause $70,000 worth of damage to northeast Arkansas hotel

Authorities are searching for copper thieves who caused $70,000 worth of damage to a northeast Arkansas hotel.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were called on Sunday to Jonesboro Inn and Suites at 2407 Phillips Drive in reference to a theft.

A representative from the hotel told investigators that she discovered multiple rooms on the fourth floor were missing pipes. She said the entire building was under construction. It wasn't clear how the thieves entered the hotel since the windows and doors were locked on the first floor.

Police said large copper tubes were removed from 14 bathrooms, and it appeared crews would have to open up the walls to repair the damage.

Officers said $70,000 worth of damage was done and $3,400 worth of copper pipe was taken.