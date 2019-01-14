Warrants issued for women in contraband delivery attempt

TEXARKANA -- Arrest warrants have been issued in Miller County for two women accused of trying to supply contraband to an inmate at the Arkansas Department of Community Correction Center in Texarkana.

Warrants have been issued for Tina Marie Abernathy, 53, and Courtney Ryan Smith, 26, both of Crossett, court records show.

According to an affidavit filed by the Arkansas State Police, a correction center employee found a black package containing cigarette papers, Bugler tobacco, and wintergreen fine-cut tobacco.

Video surveillance showed one woman pulling up near the center in a red truck about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

A second got out of the truck carrying a black package, authorities said. According to the affidavit, Tina Abernathy is the mother of inmate Harlan Abernathy, and Smith is Harlan Abernathy's fiancee.

Harlan Abernathy is serving time on a drug offense originating from Ashley County. According to court records, Miller County Circuit Judge Carlton Jones signed off Tuesday on the warrants for the women's arrests.

