$107M inauguration studied

WASHINGTON -- Private donors put up $107 million to usher Donald Trump into office two years ago, and it is now clear just how his inaugural committee spent it.

There was $10,000 for makeup for 20 aides at an evening inaugural event. There was another $30,000 in per diem payments to dozens of contract staff members, in addition to their fully covered hotel rooms, room service orders, plane tickets and taxi rides, including some to drop off laundry.

The bill from the Trump International Hotel was more than $1.5 million. And there was a documentary, overseen by a close friend of Melania Trump's, that was ultimately abandoned.

The details of the expenditures were gleaned from interviews and from documents reviewed by The New York Times and not previously made public.

In 72 days, the inaugural committee laid out about $100 million, roughly twice as much or more than was raised by Barack Obama or George W. Bush for their first and second presidential inaugurations.

Disclosure of the spending details comes at a time when the inaugural committee is facing legal scrutiny over the donations that funded it.

Inaugural committees are required to document every donation with the Federal Election Commission, and the Trump team's reports are now under investigation by federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Investigators are also looking into whether any foreign donations, which are illegal in the United States, were passed through Americans, and whether any donations went unrecorded, people familiar with the investigations said.

There is no indication of any investigation into the inaugural committee's spending. For the most part, inaugural committees are free to spend the money they raise from private donations as they wish.

Given the short time frame between Election Day and Inauguration Day, inaugural committees cannot always seek out the lowest bidder.

Much of the spending, while outsize, was mundane. Documents reviewed by the Times accounted for the entire $107 million raised for the inaugural, with most of the money going to payroll expenses and roughly 40 entities, the bulk of which were hotel chains and other vendors.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, then a close friend of Melania Trump's, was initially signed to a $1.6 million contract. Along with a friend, Jonathan Reynaga, she formed WIS Media Partners, a firm that oversaw broadcast rights for the inaugural events and worked on the documentary project featuring interviews with top inaugural committee officials.

The idea was to sell the rights to a major distributor. The project was later abandoned, although the interview footage still exists, as do copies, according to three people familiar with the effort.

WIS Media Partners became the inaugural committee's top vendor, acting as a kind of general contractor and overseeing a series of events. It received nearly $26 million, much of which was paid out to other vendors.

Steve Kerrigan, who was chief of staff for Obama's first inaugural committee, said that the firm's $1.6 million "supervisory fee" was the equivalent of "roughly one-fourth of what we paid our entire 450-person staff" in 2009. Even if Winston Wolkoff shared the fee among more than a dozen other top managers, as she and others say she did, the charge itself, Kerrigan said, was "outrageous."

Greg Jenkins, executive director of President George W. Bush's second inaugural, said, "I have never heard anybody getting that kind of fee associated with any inaugural, ever."

