4-star CB Devin Bush to enroll early

Arkansas cornerback signee Devin Bush has had a change of heart and is expected to enroll for the spring semester. He plans to arrive in Fayetteville on Friday.

He committed to Arkansas on Nov. 11 during an official visit to Fayetteville and had plans to be an early enrollee, but decided to wait and report to Arkansas for summer school.

Bush, 6-0, 187 pounds of New Orleans Edna Karr, had reported scholarship offers from Arkansas, Virginia, LSU, Oklahoma, Clemson, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and numerous others. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 16 cornerback and No. 219 prospect in the nation.

He'll be the 10th prospect to enroll in January. Bush will join offensive linemen Chibueze Nwanna, Drew Vest, Myron Cunningham, defensive ends Eric Gregory, Mataio Soli, Zach Williams, receivers Shamar Nash, Trey Knox and cornerback Greg Brooks as early enrollees.

Vest is a preferred walk-on.