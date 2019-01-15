State Capitol briefs

Appropriation bill moves to House

The Joint Budget Committee on Monday recommended approval of the general appropriation for the expenses of the judicial and legislative branches of government.

The panel sent House Bill 1037 to the House for further action.

The bill includes $400,000 for trial judges' expenses; $368,000 for the House of Representatives' interim expense reimbursements; $200,000 for senators' interim expense reimbursements; $350,000 for special and recalled circuit judges; and $45,000 for district judges' travel expense reimbursements.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, the general appropriation bill is the first appropriation that the General Assembly must approve before approving other appropriation bills.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Cash, Bates statues proposed for D.C.

The late musician Johnny Cash and Little Rock Nine mentor Daisy Gatson Bates would be honored with statues in the U.S. Capitol under Senate Bill 75 sponsored by Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville.

Each state is allowed to place two statues in the U.S. Capitol. Arkansas' existing statues were placed there about 100 years ago and honor the late attorney Uriah M. Rose and the late U.S. Sen. and Gov. James P. Clarke.

SB75 would replace the statues of Rose and Clarke with statues of Cash and Bates.

Senate Republican leader Bart Hester of Cave Springs said he is working on a separate bill to replace Rose and Clarke's statues with statues of two people with Arkansas ties in the U.S. Capitol, but he's not ready to confirm who would be honored.

-- Michael R. Wickline

HB1145 by Cozart to lift teacher pay

The House Education Committee chairman on Monday introduced a bill that would raise the minimum public school teacher salary in Arkansas from $31,400 to $36,000 over the next four years.

The plan to raise minimum teacher pay throughout the salary schedule is a pillar of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's 2019 legislative agenda.

The governor announced intentions to raise teacher pay last year, and the House and Senate education committees endorsed a plan to raise the minimum salary by $1,000 in each of the next four years.

Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, who introduced House Bill 1145 on Monday, has said he doesn't expect strong opposition to the proposal.

The pay raises, once implemented, are expected to cost about $60 million.

-- Hunter Field

Children big part of first day's events

The House and Senate floors were full Monday of pink glitter shoes, red tutus, miniature matching suits and school uniforms as legislators were sworn in with their children in tow.

Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, held her cooing 5-month-old daughter Everly on her hip as she took the oath of office. Davis, who has three other children, last year became the first state legislator to give birth while serving in the state Senate.

"It was important for me to have her with me today to remind women that regardless of their stage in life, they can serve their community in an elected capacity," Davis said. "You can be both a mother of young children and a member of the legislature. Arkansas' workforce is 53 percent women, no doubt many of those are working moms."

Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, allowed his young son to scribble on paperwork from his House seat while Gonzales listened to the speeches on the floor. Gonzales, who is in his second term, is the father of two.

Sen. Larry Teague's granddaughter Cara, 3, twirled on the Senate floor in a bright red tulle tu-tu and bluejean jacket while her siblings, Chloe, 7, and Carter, 4, stood close by.

Sen. Matthew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith's first grandchildren -- 9-week-old twins, Leland and Frederick -- quickly left the Senate floor to head to the changing table after their grandfather was sworn in.

"They did really well," Sam Pitsch, the senator's son, said. "But we have to change them now."

-- Jeannie Roberts

Gift shop business little slow Monday

Business was a little slow Monday at the State Capitol Gift Shop as capacity crowds flooded to the House and Senate galleries on the first day of the 92nd General Assembly.

"They're too busy watching the swearing in ceremonies," said Manager Gwen Nguyen.

Still, children with their parents and family members trickled in, perusing the displays of Arkansas-inspired gifts like wooden State Capitol tokens, blown glass art pieces, water bottles and Razorback hog noses. The hottest seller has continued to be the 2018 Capitol Christmas ornament depicting the Arkansas Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which sits on the Capitol's grounds at Woodlane and Seventh streets, Nguyen said.

"It's going to be busier this week ," Nguyen said.

"The Capitol Gift Shop is typically busy during legislative sessions because a lot of legislators and their families like to stop by and pick up gifts for people," said Chris Powell, press secretary for the secretary of state's office. "We also have a lot of school groups that come through and shop for souvenirs. We are looking forward to a great session in 2019 and welcome anyone to stop by and find some great Arkansas-themed gifts.

-- Jeannie Roberts

Black Caucus elects Elliott, Love leaders

The Legislative Black Caucus on Monday elected Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, as chairman and Rep. Fred Love, D-Little Rock, as vice chairman.

Elliott replaces Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, as chairman, while Love replaces Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, as vice chairman. Blake is now serving as the House minority leader, as in minority party in the Legislature.

The caucus, which has 16 members, also elected Flowers as secretary; Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Bytheville, as treasurer; Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, as chaplain; and Rep. Don Glover, D- Dermott, as parliamentarian.

Elliott said that during the session, the caucus will focus on ballot access, economic opportunity and criminal justice issues.

-- John Moritz

