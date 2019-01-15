Sections
Arkansas company that refurbishes aircrafts to lease hangar at Little Rock airport

by Noel Oman | Today at 3:21 p.m. 0comments

An Arkansas company that refurbishes aircraft interiors and exteriors is expanding its state footprint.

Afterglow Aircraft Solutions, which is a 9-year-old company based in Fayetteville, will lease a hangar at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, beginning Feb. 1.

The hangar, known as Building 400, is part of the former Hawker Beechcraft completion center, now called the Airport Business Park, and has been vacant for several years. The hangar is designed to accommodate aircraft exterior painting.

Afterglow, under a five-year lease agreement approved Tuesday by the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, will take over the 31,925-square foot hangar in three phases by Aug. 1, 2021, at which time it will pay $111,265.25 annually for the hangar, based on current airport lease rates.

