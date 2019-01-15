Arkansas pastor accused of sexually assaulting minor, police say

Derek Smittle, 30, of Centerton is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who attends the church where Smittle works as a volunteer pastor.

A Northwest Arkansas pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who attended the Bentonville church where he volunteers, authorities said Tuesday.

Derek Smittle, 30, of Centerton faces a first-degree felony sexual assault charge following his arrest Monday. Smittle is accused of having sexual relations with a Bentonville girl who attends the church, according to a Bentonville Police Department statement.

Police did not identify the church where Smittle volunteers.

First-degree sexual assault charges carry a maximum 30-year sentence in Arkansas.

Smittle is free on bond, police said.