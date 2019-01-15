Bill would raise Arkansas teacher salary to $36,000

The House Education Committee chairman on Monday introduced a bill that would raise the minimum public school teacher salary in Arkansas from $31,400 to $36,000 over the next four years.

The plan to raise minimum teacher pay throughout the salary schedule is a pillar of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's 2019 legislative agenda.

The governor announced intentions to raise teacher pay last year, and the House and Senate education committees endorsed a plan to raise the minimum salary by $1,000 in each of the next four years.

Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, who introduced House Bill 1145 on Monday, has said he doesn't expect strong opposition to the proposal.

The pay raises, once implemented, are expected to cost about $60 million.

-- Hunter Field