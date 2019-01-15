Black Caucus elects Elliott, Love leaders

The Legislative Black Caucus on Monday elected Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, as chairman and Rep. Fred Love, D-Little Rock, as vice chairman.

Elliott replaces Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, as chairman, while Love replaces Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, as vice chairman. Blake is now serving as the House minority leader, as in minority party in the Legislature.

The caucus, which has 16 members, also elected Flowers as secretary; Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Bytheville, as treasurer; Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, as chaplain; and Rep. Don Glover, D- Dermott, as parliamentarian.

Elliott said that during the session, the caucus will focus on ballot access, economic opportunity and criminal justice issues.

-- John Moritz