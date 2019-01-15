State Board of Health official quits over clinic-fee vote; dispute involves state abortion law

A state Board of Health member has resigned over the board's finding that three clinics violated a law that limits when providers can collect money from a patient seeking an abortion.

In her Dec. 27 resignation letter, Robbie Thomas-Knight said the board's decision came "without a fair discussion or hearing" and "appeared to be motivated by punishment of the facility for the legal services they provided."

She also complained that the board includes the director of the Department of Health and others with connections to the department, which she said creates the appearance of bias when the board is deciding on appeals of the department's actions.

"I've never been on a Board where employees and the Director have a vote," Thomas-Knight wrote. "Regardless of good intentions, this appears to be a conflict of interest and is not in the best interests or the health of the citizens of Arkansas."

At the Oct. 25 meeting, the board, in an 11-2 vote, agreed with the department that Little Rock Family Planning Services and Planned Parenthood clinics in Little Rock and Fayetteville had violated the law barring them from collecting money during a 48-hour "reflection period" before an abortion.

The board didn't impose a fine or other penalty, but kept in place a restriction that the clinics say has caused them to lose thousands of dollars.

The clinics' attorney, Bettina Brownstein of Little Rock, has said the law violates the federal and state constitutions by requiring the clinics to provide certain services to women at least 48 hours before an abortion while prohibiting them from charging for those services at the time.

The clinics have appealed the board's finding to Pulaski County Circuit Court.

The board's vote came after department attorneys said the clinics and department had agreed that the issue would be decided without oral argument or a discussion of the facts, which the attorneys said were not in dispute.

Instead, the attorneys said the parties had agreed that the board would make its decision based on written briefs and other documents submitted by each side. If the findings were upheld, the attorneys said they expected the clinics to appeal to circuit court to raise the constitutional objections, which they said were outside the board's purview.

"The deficiency letter is before you," department attorney Reginald Rogers said in response to a board member's questions at the meeting. "You either accept it or you don't."

The members who voted to uphold the findings included the three who are employed by the department: Director Nate Smith; Tom Jones, a senior environmental health specialist; and Mike Riddell, the department's clinical quality improvement director.

Smith said after the meeting that he makes it clear that board members who are employed by the department are free to vote however they want. If those members abstained from every matter involving the department, "the rationale for recusal could extend to pretty much anything we could consider," he said.

Arkansas Code 20-7-102 names the department director as one of the board's members. Another member -- currently Jones -- must be a registered sanitarian. Laura Shue, the department's chief general counsel, said Monday that it would be difficult to find a sanitarian who doesn't work at the department.

She said it's up to each board member to decide whether to abstain from a vote based on potential conflict of interest.

Thomas-Knight was appointed by then-Gov. Mike Beebe in 2014 as the board's consumer representative. Although her term expired at the end of 2017, she said in the letter that she had continued to serve at Smith's request.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson hadn't named a replacement as of Monday, Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said.

Metro on 01/15/2019