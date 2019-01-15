Children big part of events on session's first day

The House and Senate floors were full Monday of pink glitter shoes, red tutus, miniature matching suits and school uniforms as legislators were sworn in with their children in tow.

Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, held her cooing 5-month-old daughter Everly on her hip as she took the oath of office. Davis, who has three other children, last year became the first state legislator to give birth while serving in the state Senate.

"It was important for me to have her with me today to remind women that regardless of their stage in life, they can serve their community in an elected capacity," Davis said. "You can be both a mother of young children and a member of the legislature. Arkansas' workforce is 53 percent women, no doubt many of those are working moms."

Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, allowed his young son to scribble on paperwork from his House seat while Gonzales listened to the speeches on the floor. Gonzales, who is in his second term, is the father of two.

Sen. Larry Teague's granddaughter Cara, 3, twirled on the Senate floor in a bright red tulle tu-tu and bluejean jacket while her siblings, Chloe, 7, and Carter, 4, stood close by.

Sen. Matthew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith's first grandchildren -- 9-week-old twins, Leland and Frederick -- quickly left the Senate floor to head to the changing table after their grandfather was sworn in.

"They did really well," Sam Pitsch, the senator's son, said. "But we have to change them now."

-- Jeannie Roberts