A fire engulfed a rural Arkansas home, killing an elderly couple early Tuesday morning, officials in Yell County said.

The fire happened just before midnight at a home north of Danville off of Arkansas 27. Yell County Coroner Donna Wells confirmed the man and woman died in the blaze.

Authorities have not identified the couple.

County officials were still investigating the cause of the fire Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said it does not suspect foul play.