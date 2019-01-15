Arkansas woman jailed in death of 5-year-old stepson

FORT SMITH -- A woman was being held in lieu of bond Monday pending the filing of charges in the death Friday of her 5-year-old stepson, according to the Sebastian County prosecuting attorney's office.

Rae Von Elizabeth Smith, 23, of Fort Smith was booked into the Sebastian County jail Friday on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. No charges were filed against her Monday, a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue said.

According to reports, police were called to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, where the boy was pronounced dead on arrival with suspicious injuries. A probable cause affidavit said a doctor told police that the boy had multiple bruises, abrasions, burns and cuts and that the injuries were inconsistent with the explanations Smith gave for them.

Smith told police who questioned her at the hospital that the boy had fallen down a flight of stairs at their home at 623 N. 34th St. on Wednesday morning and again Thursday, the affidavit said.

Smith told police that the first fall caused cuts to his right eye and behind his left ear, caused multiple carpet burns on his face, and caused his lower teeth to penetrate his lower lip, the affidavit said.

She said she treated the boy's injuries with a shower, then with alcohol, antibiotic ointment and bandages, the affidavit said. She said the second fall didn't cause any new injuries, but Smith noted that the boy didn't eat at all Thursday, according to the affidavit.

"Ms. Smith denied any medical treatment for two days after two consistent falls, saying she treated the wounds herself and they did not have insurance," the affidavit said.

Smith said she laid the boy down to sleep about 4 p.m. Thursday and then joined him two hours later, according to the affidavit.

She told police that she awoke about 1 a.m. Friday and found the boy wasn't breathing.

She started cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the boy, called her brother and then called 911, the affidavit said.

State Desk on 01/15/2019