Gift shop business little slow Monday at Arkansas Capitol

Business was a little slow Monday at the State Capitol Gift Shop as capacity crowds flooded to the House and Senate galleries on the first day of the 92nd General Assembly.

"They're too busy watching the swearing in ceremonies," said Manager Gwen Nguyen.

Still, children with their parents and family members trickled in, perusing the displays of Arkansas-inspired gifts like wooden State Capitol tokens, blown glass art pieces, water bottles and Razorback hog noses. The hottest seller has continued to be the 2018 Capitol Christmas ornament depicting the Arkansas Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which sits on the Capitol's grounds at Woodlane and Seventh streets, Nguyen said.

"It's going to be busier this week ," Nguyen said.

"The Capitol Gift Shop is typically busy during legislative sessions because a lot of legislators and their families like to stop by and pick up gifts for people," said Chris Powell, press secretary for the secretary of state's office. "We also have a lot of school groups that come through and shop for souvenirs. We are looking forward to a great session in 2019 and welcome anyone to stop by and find some great Arkansas-themed gifts.

-- Jeannie Roberts