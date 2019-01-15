Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Legislature Newsletters #SaveArkansasLife Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter finds human remains in rural part of Russellville

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:17 p.m. 0comments

RUSSELLVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in an undeveloped area of Russellville.

The Russellville Police Department says the hunter reported the discovery on Sunday. The police department says that detectives responded along with the Pope County sheriff's office, and they recovered human remains from the wooded, undeveloped area.

The sheriff's office says the remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the possible cause of death.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT