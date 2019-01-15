Hunter finds human remains in rural part of Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in an undeveloped area of Russellville.

The Russellville Police Department says the hunter reported the discovery on Sunday. The police department says that detectives responded along with the Pope County sheriff's office, and they recovered human remains from the wooded, undeveloped area.

The sheriff's office says the remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the possible cause of death.