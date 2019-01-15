Johnny Cash, Daisy Gatson Bates statues proposed for D.C.

The late musician Johnny Cash and Little Rock Nine mentor Daisy Gatson Bates would be honored with statues in the U.S. Capitol under Senate Bill 75 sponsored by Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville.

Each state is allowed to place two statues in the U.S. Capitol. Arkansas' existing statues were placed there about 100 years ago and honor the late attorney Uriah M. Rose and the late U.S. Sen. and Gov. James P. Clarke.

SB75 would replace the statues of Rose and Clarke with statues of Cash and Bates.

Senate Republican leader Bart Hester of Cave Springs said he is working on a separate bill to replace Rose and Clarke's statues with statues of two people with Arkansas ties in the U.S. Capitol, but he's not ready to confirm who would be honored.

-- Michael R. Wickline