LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at No. 3 Tennessee

Tennessee 4, Arkansas 3 - 15:57 left first half

Vols off to a slow start offensively, hitting just 2 of their first 9 from the floor. Grant Williams has missed all three of his looks early on, and Admiral Schofield missed his first look. Tennessee hitting the offensive glad hard, as usual. Vols are doubling up the Razorbacks on the glass 8-4 - half are offensive rebounds for Tennessee.

Isaiah Joe has misfired on his first two shots tonight, one a left-corner 3 that he was left all alone for. The second miss was a long 2, which Mike Anderson could live without. Adrio Bailey also missed a long 2 from the right corner. Daniel Gafford has Arkansas' lone field goal to this point.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

The Razorbacks are 12th in the SEC in offensive efficiency through three league games, scoring just more than 95 points per 100 possessions. That isn't going to cut it, especially against a team of Tennessee's caliber. Arkansas is also last in 3-point and free throw percentage in conference games. Mike Anderson needs marked improvement in both of those areas tonight to stand a chance on the road.

Tennessee's starters: Admiral Schofield, Grant Williams, Kyle Alexander, Yves Pons and Jordan Bone.

The Vols have won 10 consecutive games since dropping their only game of the season to Kansas in overtime back in late November. Tennessee is second nationally in offensive efficiency and 17th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield are the obvious names to watch, but Tennessee's guard play is exceptional as well. Keep an eye out for guard Jordan Bone, who's had five assists in each of the Vols' conference wins and scored in double figures twice in that span.