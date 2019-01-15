Sheriff: Arkansas man tried to meet girl for sex, had 4-year-old daughter with him in vehicle

A Cabot man was arrested Monday after, Pulaski County sheriff's deputies said, he arranged to meet an underage female for sex.

Investigators said in a press release that Michael Kelley, 35, used social media to contact someone whom he believed to be a minor, then attempted to solicit sex. The account was monitored by a sheriff's office investigator who exchanged messages with the suspect.

Officers arrested Kelley about 4 p.m. when he drove to a Jacksonville residence. He was there to meet with an underage female, according to the release.

When Kelley arrived at the residence, his 4-year-old daughter was seated in the front seat of the vehicle, the release said.

Investigators charged Kelley with Internet stalking of a child, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail with no bail pending an initial court appearance, the release said.

Knife used to rob university student

An 18-year-old university student was robbed at knifepoint in Little Rock on Friday afternoon, police said.

The student told officers that he was walking between restaurants near the 3300 block of South University Avenue, across the street from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday when a bald man wielding a knife approached and demanded that he give up his valuables, according to a police report.

After taking a debit card and a $5 bill from his victim, the robber punched the teen in the face, injuring his lip, and left north on University Avenue on foot, authorities said.

UALR spokesman Tracy Courage confirmed that the victim was a student at the university.

An initial report stated that the robbery occurred in the 2800 block of University Avenue, but police spokesman officer Eric Barnes later said it actually took place near the 3300 block of that street.

According to officers, the 18-year-old refused medical treatment. He described the robber as a white man in his 30s or 40s wearing a black jacket and black pants. The assailant was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed roughly 150 pounds, according to the report.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 01/15/2019