Official: Man found dead on Arkansas farm had been feeding cattle; cause not yet known

A man who was feeding cattle was found dead on a farm in Sebastian County on Monday morning, officials said.

Sebastian County Coroner Kenneth Hobbs said he was called to a farm in the town of Hackett at about noon, where a man was found dead behind a tractor that had run out of fuel.

The man, whose identity has not been released, appeared to have stepped off from the tractor while feeding cattle, though officials said a cause of death had not yet been determined.

According to Hobbs, the man had been living and doing cattle work in the area for some time.

“This gentleman evidently had lived here for several, several years,” he said.

The man's body will be sent to the medical examiner's office for further investigation, officials said.