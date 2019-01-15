Mayor's death in knife attack leaves Poland in shock, grief

People donate blood for Gdansk Mayor Adamowicz, who is in critical condition and needs blood transfusions after being stabbed in the heart and abdomen on stage during a charity event the evening before, in Gdansk, Poland, Monday Jan. 14, 2019. Doctors operated for five hours on Adamowicz after an ex-convict rushed onto the stage with a knife, carried out the attack and shouted it was political revenge against a political party Adamowicz previously belonged to. (Krzysztof Mystkowski / KFP via AP) POLAND AUT

WARSAW, Poland -- The popular liberal mayor of the Polish port city of Gdansk died Monday after he was stabbed during a charity event the previous evening by an ex-convict who stormed onstage and said it was revenge against the country's main opposition party.

Pawel Adamowicz, 53, died as a result of wounds in the heart and abdomen despite a five-hour operation and blood transfusions, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said.

The assassination of Adamowicz, a six-term mayor who often mingled freely with residents of his city, sent Poland into shock.

Even before his death was announced, marches against violence were being planned to take place across Poland in the evening. In Gdansk, the city flag was lowered to half-staff. Around the country, Masses were organized, including one in Warsaw that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki planned to attend.

The ruling right-wing Law and Justice party faced accusations from its critics that an atmosphere of hatred against Adamowicz and other liberal political opponents helped instigate the attack.

Government officials pushed back against those accusations, strongly denouncing the attack and stressing that the 27-year-old perpetrator had a history of violent bank robberies and possible mental illness.

The ex-convict rushed onto the stage with a knife Sunday and stabbed Adamowicz, then seized a microphone and said it was revenge against the opposition Civic Platform party, which Adamowicz belonged to for many years.

Identifying himself as Stefan, he said he had been wrongly imprisoned under a Civic Platform-led government.

"I was jailed but innocent," he told the audience of thousands. "Civic Platform tortured me. That's why Adamowicz just died."

Donald Tusk, a founder of Civic Platform who was prime minister when the attacker was imprisoned and who is now the president of the European Council, was traveling to Gdansk, his hometown, to pay his respects, an aide said.

"Pawel Adamowicz, Mayor of Gdansk, a man of Solidarity and freedom, a European, my good friend, has been murdered. May he rest in peace," Tusk tweeted.

Ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the country's most powerful politician, expressed his "great pain" and solidarity with Adamowicz's family.

Deputy chief prosecutor Krzysztof Sierak said there were questions about the mental state of the attacker, who used a 5.5-inch knife on Adamowicz, and that two psychiatrists will examine him. The attacker had served 5½ years in prison and was released toward the end of last year. On Monday, he was charged with murder.

Adamowicz, who had been the city's mayor for more than 20 years, grabbed his abdomen and collapsed in front of the audience during the "Lights to Heaven" fundraiser organized by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. He had been out on the streets of his city earlier in the day to collect money along with volunteers across the country, and he spoke of tolerance and love just before he was stabbed.

The attack triggered an outpouring of grief. Many donated blood in Gdansk on Monday. Some said they were given time off work to help save Adamowicz.

Adamowicz was part of the democratic opposition formed in Gdansk under the leadership of Lech Walesa during the 1980s. After leaving Civic Platform, Adamowicz was re-elected to a sixth term as an independent candidate in the fall.

Adamowicz advocated taking wounded Syrian children to Gdansk for medical treatment, though that plan was blocked by the Law and Justice government. After he took that stand, a far-right group, the All-Polish Youth, issued what it called a "political death notice" for Adamowicz.

A Section on 01/15/2019