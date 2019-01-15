Permit issued for $17.8M apartments at yacht club near downtown Little Rock

Little Rock has issued a building permit for construction of a $17.8 million apartment complex at the John Burkhalter-backed Rock City Yacht Club marina just east of downtown Little Rock.

The 176 luxury apartments at The Residences at Harbor Town development will total 202,148 square feet and include seven buildings, a clubhouse, separate garage buildings and carports, among other amenities.

Construction is expected to begin in March and be completed in April or May of 2020, Burkhalter said. A grand opening for the adjoining 140-slip marina is expected to take place this year on Memorial Day weekend.

Tenants already are being accepted for the marina, which will include a fueling station, dock store, restrooms and a public-access ramp and park, he said. Burkhalter said he expects the marina will begin accepting boats once he obtains a certificate of occupancy, likely by April.

-- Noel Oman