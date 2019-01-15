NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Anglers can find any water clarity they like, from clear to muddy.

The lake is muddy on the south end, reports Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina. Crappie can be caught from the backs of creek arms where the water is less muddy. Use minnows or jigs 15 to 25 feet deep.

Try brood minnows or shad for striped bass as the water clears.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Roger said the north half of the lake is clear. Try Alabama rigs, crawdad crank baits or jerk baits for black bass. Walleye may also bite a jerk bait, he said.

Try crappie fishing with minnows or jigs 12 to 15 feet deep around standing timber and man-made brush piles. Striped bass are biting between the Rocky Branch to Starkey areas on brood minnows or shad.

Beaver tailwater

Natalie Howe at Beaver Dam Store said power generation has been frequent at Beaver Dam. Fishing from a boat is best during generation.

Trout are biting Power Bait or nightcrawlers. The top lures are small spoons or jigs. Fly fishermen report success on midges and woolly buggers in low water.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The lakes reopened for the season this week so no fishing information is available yet.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Gulp eggs in white or yellow.

Crappie have been caught at Lake Windsor on jigs or minnows 15 to 18 feet deep. Try for black bass at any Bella Vista lake with Alabama rigs or crawdad crank baits.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with soft plastic lures fished two to 20 feet deep. A Senko rigged wacky style is particularly good. Jerk baits are worth a try, Stroud said.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs 10 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Fishing guide Pete Wenners said black bass are biting best in deep water with jigging spoons and ice fishing jigs. Locate schools of shad with a depth finder and fish a spoon or ice fishing jig vertically 35 to 60 feet deep over deeper water. Shad can be found in creek arms or in the main lake.

Try jerk baits at bluff ends and channel swings and in creek arms.

Sports on 01/15/2019