NWA outdoor briefs

Chamber ends fishing event

The annual Bradford Marine & ATV Buddy Bass Tournament of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, known to anglers as "the chamber tournament," will be discontinued effective this year after 27 years.

The tournament has raised awareness of the natural beauty of Beaver Lake and has helped the chamber fund economic development initiatives, said Raymond Burns, CEO of the chamber.

Event highlights wildlife

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area hosts its annual "Wonders of Wildlife" event on Saturday. The day features a variety of programs and activities related to wildlife and nature.

For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Fly fishermen welcome anglers

Oklahoma Fly Fishers will host the eighth annual Fly Fishing Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Creek County Fairgrounds near Sapulpa, Okla.

Fly tying and a variety of fishing exhibits are part of the event. Duane Hada, fly fishermen and artist, will talk at 10 a.m. about fly fishing for smallmouth bass. Prize drawings will be held and barbecue dinners will be available.

Meeting offers backpacking tips

Tips on hiking and backpacking will be shared at a meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The public is invited to attend the meeting at the Washington County extension office, 2536 N. McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville.

Jim Warnock, a master naturalist, will give a program about his hiking and backpacking adventures in Arkansas and around the nation. Tips on preparing for and completing a long-distance hike will be shared.

Birders visit Swepco Lake

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip Feb. 2 along the Eagle Watch Nature Trail at Swepco Lake. Meet at 9 a.m. at the trailhead two miles west of Gentry on Arkansas 12.

The trip involves an easy one-half mile hike through a meadow to viewing areas near the lake. There is good potential to see bald eagles, waterfowl, hawks and songbirds.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership isn't required. For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Team Trail registration opens

Registration is open for 2019 Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournaments. Anglers fish in two-person teams in tournaments. All are held at Beaver Lake.

Membership fee is $50 per angler. Entry fee is $100 per boat for each tournament. There are five season tournaments and a two-day championship. Registration forms are available at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers and Bella Vista, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville and Bradford Marine and ATV in Springdale.

For details visit www.fishnwatt.com.

Naturalists seek members

Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists are accepting applications for new member training.

Benton County classes start Saturday. Carroll County classes start Monday. Washington and Madison county classes start Jan. 26. Most classes are on alternating Saturdays. Carroll County classes are planned for Monday evenings with field work on Sunday afternoons.

Cost is $135 for training, plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for an additional family member if materials are shared.

For information email Christie@trw1.net or visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org.

Sports on 01/15/2019