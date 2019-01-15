Police: 1 dead, 3 injured after southwest Little Rock shooting

Police said Tuesday that one person was fatally shot in southwest Little Rock. - Photo by Clara Turnage

One person is dead and three people are injured after a Tuesday night shooting in southwest Little Rock, police said.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said that the individuals were shot in the area of Shelley Drive and Baseline Road around 6 p.m., and that he was on his way to the scene.

Barnes did not have information about the condition of the other three victims, and said that it was possible that more than four people had been shot.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.