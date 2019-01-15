PHOTOS: Police seek information in armed robbery at central Arkansas gas station

Four males were captured on camera during an armed robbery at a Citgo convenience store in Jacksonville on Monday, police said.

Police are working to identify and locate four assailants who robbed a gas station in Jacksonville on Monday, authorities said.

Four males wearing masks and armed with handguns entered the Citgo Food Mart at 120 Marshall Road at about 9:40 p.m. and took just under $700 from the store, according to a report from the Jacksonville Police Department.

The four drove off in a maroon Kia Forte, according to police spokeswoman April Kiser.

Authorities said a 43-year-old man who was working at the store at the time was uninjured.

