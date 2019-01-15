Spain blocks ship, rescues migrants

BARCELONA, Spain -- Spanish authorities pulled 493 migrants from eight rickety boats in the Mediterranean Sea on Monday yet blocked a humanitarian rescue ship from leaving the port of Barcelona, saying it violated maritime regulations on previous trips.

An order from Spanish authorities to the aid group Proactiva Open Arms, seen by The Associated Press, said their boat had violated maritime regulations "to leave those rescued at sea at the nearest port." This happened on the boat's most recent mission in December, when some 300 migrants saved near Libya were taken to Spain.

Spain's merchant marine issued a statement saying Proactiva's ship "had to cross the Mediterranean for several days to bring its migrants to land, putting in jeopardy the security of the boat, its crew and the people rescued."

The aid group has appealed the decision, arguing that the ship only went to Spain after both Malta and Italy had turned it away.

