Session opens with ethics call

Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren on Monday urged his fellow senators to begin this year's regular session with a determination that "the culture of greed and corruption is over."

"We will not participate in it. We will not ignore it, and we will not tolerate those who do," the Republican from Sulphur Springs told senators after he sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp. Hendren succeeded Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, in the leadership position. The 92nd General Assembly opened Monday.

Referring to those watching the proceedings from the gallery and through the Senate's live videostreaming, Hendren said he wants to make sure the people understand that his admonition applies to more than just state senators.

"Lobbyists, business interests, organizations and others that have a vital role to play in our process, you all know they can be held accountable for unethical behavior as well," said Hendren, who owns Hendren Plastics Inc. and is a colonel in the Arkansas Air National Guard. His uncle is Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Five former state lawmakers have either been convicted or pleaded guilty to federal crimes as a result of investigations during the past two and a half years. They are former Sen. and Rep. Jon Woods, R-Springdale; former Rep. Micah Neal, R-Springdale; former Sen. and Rep. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith; former Sen. and Rep. Hank Wilkins, R-Pine Bluff; and former Rep. Eddie Cooper, D-Melbourne.

In addition, Hendren's cousin, former state Sen. and Rep. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, was indicted on 12 counts of wire and tax fraud that accused him of misspending campaign funds in August. Jeremy Hutchinson resigned from the state Senate and pleaded innocent to the charges. The case is pending.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted former state senator and lobbyist Gilbert Baker, R-Conway, on conspiracy, bribery and and wire-fraud charges in an alleged scheme involving a nursing home owner and a now-imprisoned judge. Baker's attorneys have said that he never asked the judge, nursing home owner or anybody else to do anything improper or illegal and that no one asked Baker to do anything improper or illegal.

Hendren has served in the Senate since 2013 and was in the House of Representatives from 1995-2001.

He said the Arkansas Senate is a place where 35 senators have a solemn responsibility to represent 90,000 people each, adding that "we have a history in this body that we allow all voices to be heard with civility and respect."

"We are all here with the same goal, to do the work that is necessary to improve the lives of all Arkansans," he said.

"Unfortunately, the work the Legislature is charged with doing has been overshadowed for several years by mistakes, misdeeds, corruption and even illegal actions by a small ... group of our former colleagues," Hendren said. "These activities were actions of greed, dishonesty and selfishness. The behavior was a betrayal of their duty to their constituents, a betrayal to their oath of office, and a betrayal to their colleagues and the institution of the Arkansas Senate.

"While we cannot change the events that occurred, we can learn from them and we can certainly control the events that happen during the year forward," he said.

There are groups on both the left and the right that "would have you believe that the Legislature is a wholly corrupt institution run by corrupt, evil people," Hendren said. "Let me be very clear about this point -- the notion that all members are corrupt is a lie."

There are senators who are some of the finest people he has known, he said.

There is a senator who raised thousands of dollars each year to make sure children in state care have Christmas presents; another who traveled to West Africa eight times to help build water and sanitation systems to help those near starvation; and another who was shot down twice in Vietnam, returned to fight and was honored for his service, he said.

There is another senator who donated a kidney to save a family member; another who served in Afghanistan and was honored for his service; others who provide homes for dozens of foster care children; and some who donated thousands of dollars to charity to improve the lives of children in Arkansas, Hendren said.

"We have good people in the Arkansas Senate who have come here out of the dedication to serve and a determination to make Arkansas a better place," he said. "So most of our members are good, honest public servants. Why has there been such a loss of trust in this institution?

"In fairness, we can't blame the loss of trust or poor perception of legislative integrity on media bias or blogs and even on organizations that traffic in spreading mistrust," Hendren said. "Our colleagues brought this on us all."

He said there will be no more tolerance of any senator, lobbyist, group or business that tended to stray from ethical boundaries.

During this year's regular session, the Legislature will consider more than 2,000 bills and votes involving hundreds of millions of tax dollars and a wide variety of issues, including public safety, health care, education, infrastructure and "judicial reforms," Hendren said.

"We must do it better. Freeing this institution of the stain of corruption is essential for us to succeed," he said. "I am confident that we can do this. We already have begun the process."

The Arkansas Senate in June approved the most sweeping changes in its ethics rules in about 20 years, and it authorized the start of live videostreaming of the proceedings of the Senate and its committees, Hendren noted.

He said he and Senate Democratic leader Keith Ingram of West Memphis are working on bipartisan ethics legislation, recognizing that corruption is a bipartisan problem that demands bipartisan solutions. He later said that House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, has been involved in these discussions, too, and is supportive as well.

"We have honorable people in the Senate, and the change in culture will be led by those sitting here in these chairs this afternoon," Hendren said. "It is made by changing our expectations and setting higher standards. It is made by holding ourselves and each other accountable. I know we can do it. I know we will."

Afterward, Ingram said, "I think Jim hit the right notes.

"I thought he was dead on, and he was very well-spoken, very well presented," he said.

Ingram said he hopes to release the bipartisan ethics package in the next week or so. He declined to reveal details of what it contains.

Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, said, "I think [Hendren] was smart to address that head-on.

"That is on a lot of people's minds, especially with the article just a couple of days ago about another former lawmaker, so I think it was a good speech," he said, referring to Baker.

At the outset of his remarks to senators, Hendren said he is grateful for many things.

"I want to start by saying how grateful we all are to have Sen. [Ron] Caldwell back with us today," as Caldwell sat in a wheelchair in the Senate chamber.

Caldwell, a Republican from Wynne, broke his pelvis and suffered other injuries in a horse-riding accident last month.

"We will continue to pray for you and your family to make a speedy and complete recovery, Ron," Hendren said.

In addition, Hendren said, "It is especially meaningful for me today to have all four of my children, my three daughter-in-laws, my soon-to-be son-in-law, my seven grandkids and, of course, my wife all here with me.

"We don't get to get together as a group very often."

Hendren said it was also great to have on hand his father, former state Sen. and Rep. Kim Hendren, R-Gravette.

Afterward, Kim Hendren said he thinks his son will do well as the Senate's leader.

"I think he brings a work ethic that's going to be great," he said.

Then, Kim Hendren told a reporter: "I am sure you guys are going to hold him accountable. Please do that for all of us."

Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, sits Monday with her daughters Evie (left), 8, and Kit, 4, in the House on the first day of the legislative session.

Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, is sworn in Monday by his father, U.S. Circuit Judge Bobby E. Shepherd, during the first day of the regular session of the 92nd General Assembly.

Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, Senate President Pro Tempore-elect, talks Thursday along with Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, right, Senate President Pro Tempore, during a press conference about the proposed ethics rules for the Senate.

