Stabbing at Arkansas apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, authorities say

One person was killed and another was injured in a stabbing at a Fort Smith apartment complex early Tuesday, authorities said.

Police responded to a reported disturbance at the Timberline Apartments, 5900 Kinkead Ave., at 4 a.m., according to a statement from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police believe the disturbance occurred between two males, one of whom died from his injuries, said Aric Mitchell, a spokesman for the agency.

Kenneth Hobbs, Sebastian County coroner, said the victim suffered a stab wound.

The other person involved in the disturbance was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to police.