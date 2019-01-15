Tuesday recruiting tidbits: Hogs see major target, underclassmen planning visits

Several highly regarded underclassmen are planning to visit Arkansas in the near future.

Arkansas junior college linebacker target Lakia Henry is expecting Coach Chad Morris and defensive coordinator John Chavis to visit him on Wednesday.

Henry, 6-1, 225 pounds of Dodge City Community College in Kansas, officially visited Arkansas for the LSU game on Nov. 10. He plans to visit Texas this weekend and Ole Miss on Jan. 26.

Junior receiver Collin Sullivan, 6-1, 183 of Round Rock, Texas, is planning to make a third trip to Arkansas in the spring. He visited the Hogs in June of last year and attended the LSU game.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oregon, Baylor and others. Arkansas coach Chad Morris and receivers coach Justin Stepp were the first to offer him while at SMU

Sophomore receiver Latrell Neville said he will likely visit Arkansas in February or March.

Neville, 6-4 195 pounds of Missouri City (Texas) Willowridge, received an offer from the Hogs on Dec.10 to go along with others from Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Arizona and others. He's expecting receivers coach Justin Stepp to visit his school in the next week or two.

He has a best of 21.5 seconds in the 200 meters.

Junior athlete Jahari Rogers, 6-0,170, 4.4 of Arlington, Texas said he plans to visit Arkansas in the next two months. He has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Kansas and others.

2020 Baylor offensive line commitment Ty'kieast Crawford, 6-7, 306 pounds, of Carthage, Texas, plans to visit the Hogs again in the spring. He along with teammate and junior running back Kelvontay Dixon visited Arkansas for the LSU game. Dixon also plans to make a return trip to Fayetteville.

Crawford has offers from Baylor, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma State and SMU while Dixon has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Baylor, Colorado and others.

Junior running back Ashaad Clayton, 6-0, 207, 4.4 of New Orleans, (La.) Easton is looking to visit the Hogs in the spring. He's friends with Arkansas safety Joe Fourcha and linebacker De'Jon Harris.

Arkansas, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn and others. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 18 running back and No. 148 overall prospect in the nation.