State Capitol briefs

2 bills introduced on agency reshuffle

Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, on Tuesday introduced bills that would designate the Department of Human Services and the Department of the Military as Cabinet-level agencies as part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's reorganization proposal.

Hutchinson wants to reduce the number of agencies reporting to him from 42 to 15.

In addition to making the Human Services Department Cabinet-level, House Bill 1166 would give it the Civilian Student Training Program, now in the Military Department. The executive head of the Human Services Department would become the secretary of the agency, appointed by the governor under the 55-page bill.

House Bill 1165, in addition to elevating the Military Department, would transfer the Bureau of War Records to the Military Department. The executive head of the Military Department would become its secretary and would be employed by the governor. The bill is 11 pages long.

So far, Davis has introduced nine bills as part of Hutchinson's proposal to reorganize state government. Davis has said he plans to introduce 16 bills to seek comment from the public and lawmakers, then withdraw the bills from further consideration before introducing a consolidated bill of roughly 1,500 pages. Senate Republican leader Bart Hester of Cave Springs is the Senate sponsor of the bills.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Sunscreen in school focus of House bill

Legislation filed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday would allow students to take sunscreen to school without a written note of permission from a parent or doctor.

House Bill 1167, by state Reps. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, and Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, cites American Cancer Society estimates that 670 Arkansans were diagnosed with skin melanomas in 2018.

Their bill would allow students to take any over-the-counter sunscreen that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to school without a note. The bill also would allow school personnel to help a student apply sunscreen, but it does not require staff members to do so.

According to the Public Broadcasting Service, similar legislation has already been passed in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Utah and Washington.

The Senate sponsor of the bill is Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville.

-- John Moritz

A Section on 01/16/2019