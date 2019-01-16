Arkansas man pleads innocent in fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 75-year-old man from Prairie Grove pleaded not guilty Wednesday in the shooting death of a man last month.

William Garland Smith of 16181 S. Applehill Road is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 19 death of Shane Crawford, 62. Smith was given an initial trial date of March 25 before Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

He is free on $250,000 bond.

According to a probable cause report from the Washington County sheriff's office, Smith and Crawford lived in separate homes at the same address on Applehill Road.

Steve McGhee, a passer-by, told Washington County sheriff's deputies he picked Crawford up while driving on Applehill Road. Crawford said he had been shot, McGhee told police.

McGhee said he took Crawford to Meade Avenue in Lincoln. Crawford slumped over in the pickup, and McGhee saw Crawford had a gunshot wound to his back. McGhee called 911.

Crawford was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Smith initially told deputies that he shot someone while talking on his phone. Deputies took Smith into custody, but didn't interview him immediately because Smith was too intoxicated, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith told investigators the following day he shot Crawford in the back with a .22-caliber revolver after an altercation.

A search warrant for the property was obtained and three weapons were found, including a .22-caliber revolver, according to the sheriff's office.