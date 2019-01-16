Arkansas man sentenced to 15 years on child pornography charges

Thomas Mark Wilson was sentenced to 15-years in prison after the 39-year-old Trumann man pleaded guilty to felony child pornography charges.

A northeast Arkansas man received a 15-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in Poinsett County Circuit Court to child pornography charges.

A circuit judge sentenced Thomas Mark Wilson, 39, of Trumann on Monday after Wilson reached a plea deal with prosecutors. The agreement called for him to plead guilty to two felony counts of possessing or distributing child pornography in exchange for dropping two other felony charges.

Circuit Judge John Fogleman handed down two consecutive sentences carrying a 15-year total.

State Police arrested Wilson last spring after investigators reported finding multiple devices containing child pornography during a search of his home.