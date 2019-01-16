Arkansas woman found dead in woods died of exposure, officials say

Officials have ruled the death of a woman whose body was found in Jefferson County woods last month as an accident.

Nancy Harris, 50, who disappeared on Dec. 7 and was found by her husband and son the next day, died from environmental hypothermia, according to a news release by the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.

“Exposure to the elements was the major factor in Harris’ death,” Major Randy Dolphin, operations commander for the sheriff’s office, said in a statement. “With so many rumors circulating around the death of Harris, I’m happy that our agency is now able to bring some closure to the family and dispel any further rumors.”

Harris was traveling with her husband and daughter along Arkansas 54 when she “abruptly” left the vehicle and walked into the woods, a previous news release stated. The woman’s family was initially unable to find her, but Harris’ husband and son discovered her body the following day, authorities said.

The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of her death, where a full autopsy was conducted.