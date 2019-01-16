ASU athletic director named to College Football Playoff selection committee

Arkansas State Athletic Director Terry Mohajir will join the College Football Playoff selection committee this spring, becoming the first Group of Five athletic director to be added to the 13-member committee.

Mohajir — along with fellow new members Hall of Fame coach R.C. Slocum and Ray Ordierno, a former United States Army chief of staff — will serve a three-year term.

"Terry, Ray and R.C. each bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the committee," Bill Hancock, the executive director of the CFP, said in a news release Wednesday. "All three have built esteemed careers based on character and diligence, which will continue the CFP tradition of committee members who are football experts and also people of high integrity."

Outgoing committee members Jeff Bower, Herb Deromedi and Bobby Johnson, all former head coaches, will see their terms expire in February.

University of Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens will remain as the committee’s chairman for the second consecutive season. Mullens’ term will expire in February 2020.

Mohajir will become the sixth athletic director to sit on the committee — one from each of the Power Five conferences and himself.

Mohajir, Arkansas State’s athletic director since Sept. 2012, is the current chairman of the Sun Belt Conference Athletic Director's Committee and was appointed as the conference’s representative on the inaugural CFP Athletics Directors Advisory Group.

Mohajir has also held roles on the NCAA Division I Championships Cabinet, the NCAA Division I Football Issues Committee and the NCAA Division I Football Ad Hoc Recruiting Working Group.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.