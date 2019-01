Authorities in Yell County have identified an elderly couple who died in a Monday night fire that engulfed their rural Arkansas home.

Officials identified the couple as 68-year-old Carolyn Owens and her husband, Albert Owens, 72, of Belleville.

The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Monday at the couple’s home off of Arkansas 27, according to the sheriff’s office. The department was continuing to investigate what caused the fire.

Officials don’t suspect foul play.