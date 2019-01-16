In shift to digital, Camden News, Magnolia Banner-News to reduce publication to once per week

Two Arkansas newspapers announced on Wednesday that they would only publish once a week as they shift to a daily digital focus.

Beginning Feb. 20, the Camden News and the Magnolia Banner-News will only publish a print edition on Wednesday morning each week. However, the papers will continue to produce a digital replica front page of the newspaper six days a week, including Saturday, the newspapers' publisher, Walter E. Hussman Jr., said in a notice to readers.

"We realize the future of newspapers and journalism is digital," Hussman wrote. "Our company just rolled out a new and improved website that we think is more user friendly. Also, as a subscriber you have all-access to the digital replica editions."

The Camden News has served the community since 1929 and and the Banner-News has been around since 1928, but with an over 75 percent decline in U.S. newspaper ad revenues since 2006, the papers have been operating at a loss, Hussman said.

