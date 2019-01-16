Foliage now, flowers later

Years ago when I did a weekly call-in radio show, there was a kill button that could be used if someone said something inappropriate (it happened once or twice in 28 years), but in this instance a gentleman called in and reported that he had 20 naked ladies in his yard. The producer moved to kill it, but I told him to hold off, because in this instance he was talking about a plant, to be more accurate Lycoris squamigera.



Naked Lady is the common name for this lycoris.

While there are numerous species of this member of the amaryllis family, two lycoris that are commonly seen in Arkansas gardens include the one pictured above which blooms in early to mid summer, while the other "Surprise Lily" Lycoris radiata blooms in the fall.

Lycoris radiata is commonly called Surprise Lily or Spider Lily.

The reason for the names "naked" or "surprise" is that these plants bloom on flower stalks with no leaves present. The foliage on these plants appear in a different season. Lycoris radiata foliage comes up after they finish blooming in the fall and the foliage presists all winter, dying down in the spring. The bulbs rest and then the flower stalk appears in late summer/early fall. L. squamigera foliage usually appears in early spring, grows for 6-8 weeks, dies down and then the naked flower stalk appears usually in June or early July. While I would hope my radiata foliage should be growing in my garden (and it is)

narrow foliage of the surprise lily should grow all winter.

I was surprised to see the foliage already up and growing on the naked ladies this week in my garden--a bit early.

Naked lady foliage emerging early.

While it is feeling more like winter this week, our early mild weather has many plants ahead of schedule.

Interesting enough, the surprise lilies truly were a surprise to me last year. I had planted some bulbs which I thought were liatris a few years ago--and they never bloomed. Then surprise, surprise, the surprise lilies started flowering last fall and the foliage is back and strong this year. If yours need to be divided or moved, the time to do so is when the foliage is up. I will warn you that they many not bloom for a year or two until they get re-established.