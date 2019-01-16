Fort Smith woman accused of killing 5-year-old pleads innocent to murder charge

A 23-year-old Fort Smith woman entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday after prosecutors charged her with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old stepson.

Rae Von Elizabeth Smith, 23, of Fort Smith was arrested Jan. 11 after a boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Health and law enforcement officials said the boy had multiple bruises, cuts and abrasions that they described as suspicious, according to court records.

Smith pleaded not guilty while appearing in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

She reportedly told police at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith that the boy had twice fallen down a flight of stairs at their Fort Smith home, according to an affidavit.

County Prosecutor Daniel Shue wrote in an affidavit that he was upgrading criminal charges against Smith to first-degree murder because she "knowingly” caused the child to die.

An attorney from the public defender's office did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the charges Wednesday afternoon.

Smith was initially arrested on a first-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

She remained in jail Wednesday on bond set just over $500,000.