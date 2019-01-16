Sections
Pelosi asks Trump to delay State of Union speech

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:52 a.m. 7comments
story.lead_photo.caption Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., flanked by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., left, and Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., talks to reporters after signing a House-passed a bill requiring that all government workers receive retroactive pay after the partial shutdown ends, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked President Donald Trump to postpone his State of the Union address to the nation — set for Jan. 29 — until the government reopens.

The White House hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment about Pelosi's request, which she made in a letter to the president.

Pelosi says the partial shutdown is raising concerns about security preparations for the speech. The California Democrat notes that the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security have been without funding for almost four weeks.

The annual speech is perhaps the president's biggest opportunity to present his agenda directly to the public.

Pelosi writes that "given the security concerns and unless government reopens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after the government has re-opened."

She's also raising the possibility that Trump deliver the message in writing, as presidents once did.

  • KCSAP
    January 16, 2019 at 10:11 a.m.

    Well is that interesting. She's worried about HER security, but not Border Security. Hey Ditz, the fix is easy, fund Border Security.
  • skeptic1
    January 16, 2019 at 10:17 a.m.

    Of course she does she doesn't want the nation to collectively hear that she, Chuck, Hillary, and Biden all voted for the wall under Obama and Bush, and that the wall is only a portion of the border security Trump is asking for. She for sure doesn't want the camera's trained on her as Trump points to the Singh family of the "legal immigrant" police officer slain by an "illegal alien" in her "sanctuary" state on Christmas day. Plus the new caravan headed towards us should be at our border by then. Let him tell the country how not one in Congress has missed a paycheck but they don't have a problem that their staff has. Trump donates his salary...enough said.
  • ARMNAR
    January 16, 2019 at 10:19 a.m.

    Trump SAYS he donates his salary.
    Trump also has a decades-long, well-documented history of lying with impunity.
    What sort of moron would believe a word he spews?
    Oh...wait...
  • skeptic1
    January 16, 2019 at 10:26 a.m.

    ARMNAR - prove he doesn't Liarmar.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    January 16, 2019 at 10:48 a.m.

    The Federal Bank which is NOT Government
    wants to be identified with Government.
    WELL ISNT THAT SPECIAL
  • JIMGAIL61788GMAILCOM
    January 16, 2019 at 10:59 a.m.

    Trump,and the Republicans have allowed OUR security(Homeland Security),and the Secret Service to go unpaid.This shutdown has cost the Republican Party their "FISCAL CONSERVATIVE"status.So! If Trump would not pay Homeland Security.Why is the Southern Border with the least suspected terrorist entry point all of a sudden a CRISIS to the country? I highly suspect it to be another of Trumps "LIES".which would make this crisis.A non crisis.His truthful credibility is seriously lacking in the minds of rational thinking Americans,and Trump can not be trusted.Trump donating his salary-probably another lie. Was like his non-profit charity not having to close do to personal financial gain.Just another of his cons of the day.Trump the knob.
  • drs01
    January 16, 2019 at 11:22 a.m.

    What scares me most these days is Pelosi is next in line to become president if both Trump and Spence were gone. Maybe she's planning to deliver the State of the Union address; she's such a devious, evil witch anything is possible.

