Police ID man killed by gunfire at Little Rock ice cream shop; 2nd man said shooting was self-defense, cops report

Police said Tuesday that one person was fatally shot in southwest Little Rock. - Photo by Clara Turnage

Police on Wednesday identified two men involved in a reported scuffle for a gun inside a Little Rock ice cream shop that ended with one of them being fatally shot.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday at La Michoacana, a shop in a strip mall at 5420 Baseline Road.

Police said in a statement that officers found 31-year-old Justin Foster unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest, as 39-year-old Ahmad Salaam attempted to revive him.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said Wednesday that Salaam told authorities he acted in self defense.

Foster later died of his injuries.

Barnes said police were still investigating the shooting. He said detectives were unable to further interview Salaam, who was brought to the hospital for a gunshot wound he suffered to his abdomen. An update on his condition wasn't immediately available on Wednesday afternoon.

Two other people being treated for gunshot injuries were described as bystanders not involved in the altercation, Barnes said.