Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Legislature Newsletters #SaveArkansasLife Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal would roll back wage hike for some Arkansas workers

by The Associated Press | Today at 5:29 p.m. 2comments

LITTLE ROCK — Two Republican lawmakers in Arkansas are proposing exempting school employees, people under 18 and others from voter-backed increases in the state's minimum wage.

The bill filed by Sen. Bob Ballinger and Rep. Frances Cavenaugh on Wednesday comes two months after Arkansas voters approved an initiative to gradually raise the state's minimum wage to $11 an hour by 2021. The state's minimum wage rose from $8.50 an hour to $9.25 an hour on Jan. 1.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The proposal would exempt employees at public and private schools, including colleges and universities, and workers under 18. It would also exempt workers at businesses that employ fewer than 50 full-time employees.

The exempted workers would be subject to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • hah406
    January 16, 2019 at 5:39 p.m.

    What in the hell gives Ballinger the right to try to roll back a voter approved initiative? Regnat Populus! The People Rule!
  • RBear
    January 16, 2019 at 6:01 p.m.

    Pathetic. Voters overwhelmingly pass this measure and Ballinger decides to alter it to fit the minority position. Ballinger barely escaped the ethics issues last year and actions like this are why he is considered one of the worst legislators in the Arkansas Legislature.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT